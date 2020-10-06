Ramco Systems share price locked in upper circuit on order win

Ramco Systems share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 493.10 and was locked in the upper circuit after the company's arm bagged an order from Toll Logistics.

Toll Logistics has chosen Ramco Logistics ERP to transform the supply-chain operations of its chemicals division in Australia and New Zealand.

Ramco Logistics will also be rolled out as a unified out-of-the-box ERP across its new businesses in Asia.

At 1454 hours, Ramco System was quoting at Rs 493.10, up Rs 23.45, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 52,132 shares, with no sellers available.