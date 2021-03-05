English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Quant Pick - Sun Pharmaceuticals: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals in range of Rs 625-635 Target: Rs 738 Stop Loss: Rs 570 Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
March 05, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals


Recommendation


Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals in range of Rs 625-635 Target: Rs 738 Stop Loss: Rs 570 Time frame: Three months.


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


The pharma space has seen healthy consolidation in the last couple of months amid a broader market recovery. We believe the sector is set to resume its next round of upside move after a round of consolidation. As long positions are still intact in Sun Pharma, we believe the stock will resume its upward momentum in the near term. The open interest in the stock had moved to a five-month highs in early January 2021. Since then, it has seen a decline in OI at the end of February while OI levels have come down more than 8% along with a gradual fall in stock prices. Closure of leverage positions was seen in the stock in February indicating closure of long positions. We believe long positions in the stock are intact. Also, in the last couple of days the stock has witnessed long additions along with price rise. The upward bias may continue in it in coming weeks.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceuticals
first published: Mar 5, 2021 01:39 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.