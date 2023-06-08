PTC Industries gains 4% on NSE listing approval

Representative Image

The share price of PTC Industries gained on the BSE on June 8 after the company received approval for trading of its entire equity shares on the rival National Stock Exchange.

The listing on the NSE, which comes into effect from June 9, is expected to enhance liquidity and provide better investment opportunities for a broader base of investors. The company will trade under the symbol PTCIL.

At noon, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,940, a 4.14 percent increase from the previous close. The stock has gained over 17 percent in the past five days.

"The company has received approval for listing and trading of its entire 1,33,82,257 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each," PTC Industries said in an exchange filing.

PTC Industries is a supplier of high-precision metal components for critical and super-critical operations across a wide range of segments including aerospace, defence and industrial.

Two weeks back, the company's subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, was granted approval by Israel Aerospace Industries to supply cast components for aerospace applications.

For the quarter ended March 2023, its net profit more than doubled to Rs 5.9 crore from Rs 2.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 17.7 percent YoY and operating margins expanded 300 basis points to 20.3 percent.

