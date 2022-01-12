MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Paytm should be benchmarked against Bajaj Finance: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm which got listed on the stock exchange last year had a rough landing with its stock crashing 27.25%, the biggest ever fall in a decade for any scrip on listing day.

Priyanka Sahay & Priyanka Iyer
January 12, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Paytm should be benchmarked against non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance, said founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma claiming that in less than three years of offering credit on its platform, Paytm now does more loans than Bajaj.

"The success of payments was that the ticket size was Rs 200. The success of credit in this country would be when somebody can do the credit of the size we are giving. Rather than saying ticket size you should talk about the quality of credit," said Sharma while speaking at the India Digital Summit.

The period being referred to by Sharma wasn't immediately clear because the last reported data suggest Paytm was behind Bajaj with 4.4 million loans disbursed during the December quarter.

Bajaj Finance on the other hand recorded 7.4 million loans during the quarter under review.

Unlike Bajaj which is an NBFC, Paytm offers credit in tie up with lending partners.

Tags: #Bajaj Finance #PayTm
first published: Jan 12, 2022 11:48 am

