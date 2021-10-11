MARKET NEWS

Neutral TCS; target of Rs 3770: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 3770 in its research report dated October 09, 2021.

October 11, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS


TCS reported an in line revenue growth of 4% QoQ CC in 2QFY22. However, USD revenue growth (2.9% QoQ) missed our estimate of 3.7% QoQ growth. EBIT margin expanded by 10bp QoQ to 25.6%, but was lower than our estimate of 26.2%, on supply side challenges. PAT stood at INR97b, up 6.9% QoQ, aided by higher other income and stable ETR. The company reported an OCF/PAT of 103% and a FCF/PAT of 97% on good working capital management, indicating the ability to generate strong cash flow. 1HFY22 USD Revenue/EBIT/PAT grew 19.1%/20.6%/28.4% YoY.



Outlook


We remain positive on the company, given its strong growth outlook. But high valuations leave limited room for disappointment. A miss on estimates in 2QFY22, coupled with a soft margin outlook, can result in near term pressure on the stock. Our TP of INR3,770 per share implies 31x FY23E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #TCS
first published: Oct 11, 2021 02:53 pm

