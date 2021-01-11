MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3175 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3175 in its research report dated January 09, 2020.

Broker Research
January 11, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported revenue growth of 4.1% QoQ CC in 3Q (v/s est. 2.3% QoQ CC). This is the best QoQ growth posted by the company since FY11 in a seasonally weak 3Q – it was led by broad-based delivery across sectors and regions. Moreover, TCS improved its EBIT margin to 26.6% (+40bp QoQ; +100bp v/s our estimate) despite absorbing the full impact of a wage hike (160bps impact). Deal wins (ex-Postbank at ~USD0.5b) were USD6.8b, down QoQ on tough comps, but were up 13% from Q3 FY20. - TCS reported OCF/PAT of 137% and FCF/PAT of 122%, boasting a strong performance on working capital. It exited Q3 with cash of INR654bn. - This strong 3Q growth in TCS, in our opinion, indicates both a strong tech spending environment and the ability to capture an outsized share of cloud migration spend. In our view, the TCS management’s strong commentary on enterprise demand, especially on cloud, implies a positive outlook for peers as well. TCS also highlighted conversion of large deal pipeline to orders in 3Q, which we expect would be echoed across the sector in 3Q. - We expect TCS to be relatively better positioned (v/s the sector) to leverage the large deals coming into the market. Backed by strong deal wins in 9MFY21 and continued momentum in cloud and data deals, we expect TCS to deliver a ~16% USD growth CAGR over FY21–23E - We upgrade our EPS estimates by 3–6% for FY21/FY22/FY23E, primarily led by revenue/margin beat during the quarter. While we continue to be positive on the company, we remain Neutral given the elevated multiples. The stock currently trades at ~25x FY23E EPS.


Outlook


We increase our EPS estimate for FY21/FY22/FY23E by 3%/4%/6% on account of a strong beat in 3Q. - Our TP implies 25x FY23E EPS on our revised estimates. - While we remain positive on the company, we remain Neutral given the rich multiples.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jan 11, 2021 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.