Neutral Tata Chemical; target of Rs 1110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemical
TTCH’s consolidate EBITDA grew 47%, primarily led by higher realization per MT in the US (up 38% YoY/25% QoQ) and the UK (up 54% YoY/down 2% QoQ). Consequently, EBITDA/MT improved in the US by 52% YoY to USD91 and in the UK by 6.9x YoY to GBP144, aided by cost moderation and high realization.
Outlook
Factoring in a strong 4QFY23 performance in the US and the UK region, we raise our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates by 14%/11%. We reiterate our Neutral rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,110.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.