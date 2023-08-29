Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop (SHOP) announced the resignation of its MD and CEO Mr. Venugopal G. Nair after a ~three-year stint at the company. Mr. Kavindra Mishra, formerly Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of the Homestop division, will succeed him and assume the role of CEO and Executive Director. The management indicated that there will be no change in the ongoing strategy, with continued emphasis on private label beauty products and smaller-sized stores.



Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 10.8x EV/EBITDA and 29.6x P/E on FY25E, building EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 15%/29% over FY23-25E. We value SHOP at 11x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR750. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shoppers Stop - 29 -08 - 2023 - moti