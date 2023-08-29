English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now : Discover the Path to Profitable Trading in Just 15 Minutes a Day with Asmita Patel !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated August 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 29, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Shoppers Stop

    Shoppers Stop (SHOP) announced the resignation of its MD and CEO Mr. Venugopal G. Nair after a ~three-year stint at the company. Mr. Kavindra Mishra, formerly Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of the Homestop division, will succeed him and assume the role of CEO and Executive Director. The management indicated that there will be no change in the ongoing strategy, with continued emphasis on private label beauty products and smaller-sized stores.


    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at 10.8x EV/EBITDA and 29.6x P/E on FY25E, building EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 15%/29% over FY23-25E. We value SHOP at 11x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR750. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shoppers Stop - 29 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 11:18 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!