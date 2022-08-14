English
    Neutral Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2440: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2440 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Pidilite Industries


    Sales growth was ahead of our estimate (three-year growth CAGR of 15% is healthy) and led to comfortable beat on our forecasts despite a higher than expected material cost impact. The management indicated continued pressure on margin in 2Q (likely to be worse than 1Q), before recovering in 2HFY23 on lower crude-related RM costs going forward While the earnings outlook is healthy, valuations are rich at 64x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    While the structural investment case remains intact, valuations are expensive at 64x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR2,440 per share (premised on 55x Jun’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
