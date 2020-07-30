Neutral India Cement ; target of Rs 114: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on India Cement

India Cement (ICEM)’s 1QFY21 result was a surprise, led by a sharp rise in realization and lower fixed costs. EBITDA per ton, thus, reached decadal highs of INR1,090/t in 1QFY21 (from decadal lows of INR255/t in 4QFY20), driving 131% QoQ growth in EBITDA. We raise our FY21 EBITDA estimate by 17%, after factoring lower costs, but keep FY22 estimates largely unchanged (as discretionary cost cuts should normalize). Maintain Neutral. Any potential change in ownership and management control is a key monitorable.

Outlook

ICEM trades at 9.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA and USD55/t of capacity. We value it at 9x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR114. Maintain Neutral.







