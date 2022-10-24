Neutral Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 255: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc’s (HZ) revenue at INR83b (up 36% YoY and down 11% QoQ) in 2QFY23 was marginally ahead of our estimate of INR 78b. The revenue was higher YoY, driven by 48% higher zinc sales, which was primarily due to 9% higher Zinc prices, 15% higher volumes, and 150% higher premium. The premium was on account of unwinding of hedges, which the company had created at the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. EBITDA stood in line at INR44b (up 32% YoY and down 14% QoQ). Power and fuel costs were at INR10b, further up 11% QoQ after a 15% QoQ increase in 1QFY23, driven by higher coal prices as FSA materialization improved slightly to 14% in 2Q v/s 8% in 1Q.

Outlook

However, a rich valuation at 5.6x FY23 EV/EBITDA compels us to reiterate our Neutral rating with an unchanged TP of INR 255, based on 5x FY23 EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindustan Zinc - 231022 - moti