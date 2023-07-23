English
    Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated July 22, 2023.

    July 23, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

    HDFC Life Insurance (HDFCLIFE) reported a mixed performance in 1QFY24. It posted a 6% miss on VNB and 160bp miss on VNB margins. APE rose 13% YoY to INR23.3b (in-line) driven by ULIP, Annuity and Term products. On a total APE basis, non-PAR too rose 9% YoY. VNB increased 18% YoY (6% miss) with margin expanding 110bp YoY to 26.2%. EV grew 6% QoQ to INR418b during the quarter. PAT at INR 4.2b was in line with our estimates and rose 15% YoY in 1QFY24.

    Outlook

    We estimate HDFCLIFE to deliver ~18% VNB CAGR over FY23-25 and its margin to improve to ~28.5% by FY25. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR700 (premised on 2.7x Mar’25E EV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Life Insurance - 23 -07 - 2023 - MOTI

    first published: Jul 23, 2023 02:24 pm

