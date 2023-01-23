English
    Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated January 21, 2023.

    January 23, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


    HDFC Life Insurance (HDFCLIFE) reported a stable 3QFY23 performance with in-line APE/VNB and healthy premium growth led by renewal premium (up 30% YoY), while new business premium grew moderately at 10% YoY. APE rose 26% YoY to INR32.6b (in line) in 3QFY23, fueled by annuity, nonlinked savings and credit life. Demand for ULIP was soft due to volatile capital markets while trend in retail protection improved QoQ.  VNB too increased 26% YoY (in line) with margin expanding 100bp QoQ to 26.8%. EV grew 5% QoQ to INR377b.


    Outlook


    We estimate HDFCLIFE to deliver ~27% VNB CAGR over FY22-25 and margin to improve to ~31% by FY25. Retain Neutral with a TP of INR670 (premised on 2.8x Sep’24E EV).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 03:34 pm