    Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1875: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1875 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota


    ESCORTS’ performance was severely impacted by inflationary pressures across all fronts in 2QFY23. While the outlook for 2HFY23 has improved, margin recovery will take a little longer, considering the largely unabsorbed cost inflation.


    Outlook


    We reduce our FY23E/FY24E estimate by 11%/2% to factor in higher cost pressures. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,875.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:17 pm