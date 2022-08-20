English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Clean Science and Technology; target of Rs 1660: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Clean Science and Technology with a target price of Rs 1660 in its research report dated August 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 20, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Clean Science and Technology


    Clean Science (CLEAN)’s FY22 Annual Report highlights its vision to explore growth and expansion opportunities by focusing on process innovation in sync with products. Launch of new products, capacity expansion of existing products and foray into new product segments backed by a strong R&D pipeline will surely propel CLEAN into its next leg of growth.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of INR1,660.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Clean Science & Technology - 190822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Clean Science and Technology #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.