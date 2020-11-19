Nestle India Q2 PAT seen up 15.93% YoY to Rs. 487 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs. 487 crore up 15.93% year-on-year (up 4.30% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.70 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.88 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,050 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.27 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.83 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 748 crore.

