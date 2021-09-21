MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

NDTV clarifies Adani Group buyout buzz; share price locked at 10% upper circuit

Founder-Promoters of the company, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

New Delhi Television (NDTV) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.60 and locked at 10 percent upper circuit on September 21 despite the company clarifying on a news report about buyout by Adani Group.

".... has clarified that its promoters are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company said in the clarification on the exchanges.

Founder-Promoters of the company, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV.

They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45% of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price.

NDTV cannot control unsubstantiated rumours, nor does it participate in baseless speculation, it added

At 13:06 hrs New Delhi Television was quoting at Rs 87.60, up Rs 7.95, or 9.98 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #New Delhi Television
first published: Sep 21, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.