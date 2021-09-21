NDTV clarifies Adani Group buyout buzz; share price locked at 10% upper circuit

live bse live

New Delhi Television (NDTV) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.60 and locked at 10 percent upper circuit on September 21 despite the company clarifying on a news report about buyout by Adani Group.

".... has clarified that its promoters are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company said in the clarification on the exchanges.

Founder-Promoters of the company, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV.

They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45% of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV.

NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price.

NDTV cannot control unsubstantiated rumours, nor does it participate in baseless speculation, it added

At 13:06 hrs New Delhi Television was quoting at Rs 87.60, up Rs 7.95, or 9.98 percent on the BSE.