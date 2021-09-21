MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
September 21, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; auto, banks under pressure; realty stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, realty index jumps over 3 percent, while power index down nearly 1 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,453.38-37.55 -0.06%
    Nifty 5017,388.35-8.55 -0.05%
    Nifty Bank36,743.00-402.70 -1.08%
    Nifty 50 17,388.35 -8.55 (-0.05%)
    Tue, Sep 21, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC132.754.25 +3.31%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Maruti Suzuki6,776.00-174.40 -2.51%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35557.20157.15 +0.44%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto10060.20-142.50 -1.40%


  • September 21, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 66 MWp solar energy project in Jordan

    Sterling and Wilson Solar has commissioned the 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan. The project, located on an area of 1.3 sq. kms in Ma’an Governorate, 200 km south of Amman.

    Sterling & Wilson Solar was quoting at Rs 355.75, down Rs 0.90, or 0.25 percent on the BSE

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Yesterday despite the equity sell off dollar rupee could not breach 73.80 and was sold off from there. This shows the amount of flows into the system. Rupee to remain in range of 73.50 to 73.80. FOMC starting today should give some direction to the range bound market by tomorrow morning. Exporters to keep selling the uptick while importers may get a chance to buy below 73.50 level.

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    India Covid-19 Update:

    India added less than 30,000 cases after 5 days, which was up by 26,115. The active cases were at a 6-month low with a fall of 8,606 cases in last 24 hours.

    However, the recoveries increased by 34,469 & deaths by 252, meanwhile positivity rate stood at 1.85%, recovery at 97.75% & mortality at 1.33%.

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    HCL Technologies shares hit new 52-week high:

    HCL Technologies' share price added close to 2 percent in the morning session on September 21, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 1,315.10. The stock was trading at Rs 1,294.40, up Rs 19.05, or 1.49 percent.

    The IT major has signed a five-year digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc, a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity and speed to market, the company said in an exchange filing.

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    US dollar increased by 0.05% yesterday amid risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on worries over consequences from China’s Evergrande’s solvency issues. Further, market participants remained vigilant ahead of Fed monetary policy meeting.

    Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.21% in yesterday’s trading session on strong dollar and weak stock indices. However, a sharp fall was prevented on FII inflows.

    The rupee is expected to depreciate on strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on worries about impact of potential default of China’s Evergrande on economy. Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of Fed policy meeting to look for indications when bank will start tapering its stimulus. However, sharp fall may be prevented on softening crude oil prices and persistent FII inflows.

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened lower at 73.81 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.74 amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

  • September 21, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased early gains and trading flat in the volatile session.

    The Sensex was up 10.28 points or 0.02% at 58501.21, and the Nifty was up 0.60 points or 0.00% at 17397.50. About 931 shares have advanced, 1720 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.

  • September 21, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The Evergrande crisis has caused a minor sell-off in markets with the Dow and S&P falling by around 1.7 percent each and Nasdaq and Russel 2000 correcting by above 2 percent each. Concerns are being expressed whether this might turn out to be China's Lehman moment. This appears far-fetched now since Evergrande's debt is not widely held and, therefore, is unlikely to lead to a contagion with systemic risks. 

    The recovery in Dow which was down 972 points at the lows to close with a loss of 614 points is an indication of market's confidence that a contagion is unlikely. However, investors have to be cautious since markets are richly valued and, therefore, vulnerable to corrections. The ultimate impact of the Evergrande crisis is yet to be seen and known.

    There is another view that the Chinese crisis- the regulatory crackdown earlier and the Evergrande crisis now- bode well for India, facilitating increasing capital flows to India. This may play out in the medium to long-term.

    The FOMC meet starting today may give a timeline on tapering. This will be watched closely by markets, globally. This is likely to be a 'taper without tantrum"

  • September 21, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Oil prices advance amid US supply tightness signals

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of U.S. supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China’s economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande.

