Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; auto, banks under pressure; realty stocks gain

September 21, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The Evergrande crisis has caused a minor sell-off in markets with the Dow and S&P falling by around 1.7 percent each and Nasdaq and Russel 2000 correcting by above 2 percent each. Concerns are being expressed whether this might turn out to be China's Lehman moment. This appears far-fetched now since Evergrande's debt is not widely held and, therefore, is unlikely to lead to a contagion with systemic risks.

The recovery in Dow which was down 972 points at the lows to close with a loss of 614 points is an indication of market's confidence that a contagion is unlikely. However, investors have to be cautious since markets are richly valued and, therefore, vulnerable to corrections. The ultimate impact of the Evergrande crisis is yet to be seen and known.

There is another view that the Chinese crisis- the regulatory crackdown earlier and the Evergrande crisis now- bode well for India, facilitating increasing capital flows to India. This may play out in the medium to long-term.

The FOMC meet starting today may give a timeline on tapering. This will be watched closely by markets, globally. This is likely to be a 'taper without tantrum"