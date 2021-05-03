MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Natco Pharma share price up over 4% on emergency approval for COVID-19 medicine

Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia

Jubilant Ingrevia

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Natco Pharma share price added over 4 percent in early trade on May 3 after the company received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets for COVID-19 treatment.

".... received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India," the company said in the release.

Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Natco will be requesting a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic.

The company is ready to launch the product this week so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India.

Close

At 09:28 hrs, Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 917.75, up Rs 21.10, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 995.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 556.50 on 28 September 2020 and 15 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.77 percent below its 52-week high and 64.91 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Natco Pharma
first published: May 3, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.