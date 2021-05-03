Natco Pharma share price up over 4% on emergency approval for COVID-19 medicine

Jubilant Ingrevia

Natco Pharma share price added over 4 percent in early trade on May 3 after the company received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets for COVID-19 treatment.

".... received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India," the company said in the release.

Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Natco will be requesting a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic.

The company is ready to launch the product this week so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India.

At 09:28 hrs, Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 917.75, up Rs 21.10, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 995.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 556.50 on 28 September 2020 and 15 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.77 percent below its 52-week high and 64.91 percent above its 52-week low.