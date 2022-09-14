Market Live Updates: Sensex above 60,000, Nifty above 17,950; financials, metals, FMCG gain

UK Data Watch | August CPI inflation at 9.9 percent YoY versus estimate of 10 percent. Core CPI inflation at 6.3 percent YoY versus estimate of 6.2 percent
Nifty Bank jumps into green, led by SBI
SBI joins Rs 5-trillion market cap club
Aegis Logistics gains 6 percent after second interim dividend announcement
Fertiliser stocks drop 2-3 percent
Bank of Japan conducts rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention: Nikkei
Ambuja Cements up 3 percent
Ami Organics gains 2 percent
Bajaj Holdings gains 1 percent after company announces interim dividend of Rs 110
TCS, Ambuja Cements, Infosys most active shares on NSE
Nifty FMCG jumps into green led by ITC, Tata Consumer Products and Marico
Indices recover from opening lows, Nifty above 17,900; SBI, ITC among top contributors
Nifty IT biggest sectoral loser; down 3 percent
Sensex down 1.14 percent at 59,879. Nifty down 200 points at 17,873
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty is 18,000 and on the downside 17,500 can act as strong support: Expert
Rupee opens at 79.60/$ versus Tuesday’s close of 79.15/$
Morgan Stanley on SBI: Overweight call, Target at Rs 675 per share
Aggressive buy on dips is better avoided: Expert
More evidence of revenue slowdown ahead: Nomura on IT sector
Jefferies on Adani Ports: Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,100 from Rs 850 per share
US 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shoot higher
OPEC sees pre-pandemic oil demand in 2023
Oil prices inch higher
Markets have priced in 75 bps rate hike by FOMC next week
Asia-Pacific markets tumble on Wednesday morning; Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi down 2 percent
Wall Street posts biggest loss in two years following CPI data
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,261.39
|-309.69
|-0.51%
|Nifty 50
|17,983.35
|-86.70
|-0.48%
|Nifty Bank
|41,109.85
|236.75
|+0.58%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,215.50
|51.70
|+4.44%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Infosys
|1,481.40
|-63.55
|-4.11%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|41116.80
|243.70
|+0.60%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28151.80
|-965.05
|-3.31%
Airtel and IBM to work together to bring secured edge cloud services to Indian enterprises
IBM and Bharti Airtel will work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions, according to a press release.
The company said the board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay interim dividend on or before 11 October 2022.
Nifty, Sensex sharply off day's low
Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex saw a sharp recovery from opening lows but still remained in the negative territory. The recovery from the lows of the day was in contrast to other Asian markets, which continued to weaken on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Indian stocks opened sharply lower at opening bell after August inflation data in the US came in higher than Wall Street's expectations stoking concerns of tighter monetary policy. At 10:22 am, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were down 0.9 percent each after falling nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. Nifty is above the 17,900 mark.
Fertiliser stocks drop 2-3 percent
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will not allow companies to raise prices of crop nutrients during the winter season. The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of an international dairy summit and added that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers fell 2.5 percent, National Fertilisers lost 2.2 percent, Chambal Fertilisers dropped 2.1 percent and Coromandel International shed 3.2 percent.
Bank of Japan conducts rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention: Nikkei
The company will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other means on Sept 16
Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities expects gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1680 and resistance at $1720 per ounce. MCX Gold…
Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired additional 9,53,420 shares or 2.6 percent stake in the company, and Small Cap World Fund Inc bought fresh 15,96,540 shares or 4.38 percent stake in the firm at an average price of Rs 1,037.25 per share. Promoter Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia sold three lakh shares each at same price, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold three lakh shares and 10 lakh shares respectively at the same price.