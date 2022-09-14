English
    September 14, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: Sensex above 60,000, Nifty above 17,950; financials, metals, FMCG gain

    Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty IT is the biggest sectoral loser, down 3 percent, while benchmark indices recover from day's low

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,261.39-309.69 -0.51%
      Nifty 5017,983.35-86.70 -0.48%
      Nifty Bank41,109.85236.75 +0.58%
      Nifty 50 17,983.35 -86.70 (-0.48%)
      Wed, Sep 14, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,215.5051.70 +4.44%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Infosys1,481.40-63.55 -4.11%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank41116.80243.70 +0.60%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28151.80-965.05 -3.31%


    • September 14, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

      UK Data Watch | August CPI inflation at 9.9 percent YoY versus estimate of 10 percent. Core CPI inflation at 6.3 percent YoY versus estimate of 6.2 percent

    • September 14, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

      Airtel and IBM to work together to bring secured edge cloud services to Indian enterprises

      IBM and Bharti Airtel will work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions, according to a press release.

    • September 14, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

      Nifty Bank 0.33 percent higher, led by SBI

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

      SBI joins Rs 5-trillion market cap club

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

      Aegis Logistics gains 6 percent after second interim dividend announcement

      The company said the board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay interim dividend on or before 11 October 2022.

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

      Nifty, Sensex sharply off day's low

      Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex saw a sharp recovery from opening lows but still remained in the negative territory. The recovery from the lows of the day was in contrast to other Asian markets, which continued to weaken on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

      Indian stocks opened sharply lower at opening bell after August inflation data in the US came in higher than Wall Street's expectations stoking concerns of tighter monetary policy. At 10:22 am, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were down 0.9 percent each after falling nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. Nifty is above the 17,900 mark.

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Fertiliser stocks drop 2-3 percent

      Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will not allow companies to raise prices of crop nutrients during the winter season. The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of an international dairy summit and added that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers fell 2.5 percent, National Fertilisers lost 2.2 percent, Chambal Fertilisers dropped 2.1 percent and Coromandel International shed 3.2 percent.

       

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

      Bank of Japan conducts rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention: Nikkei

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

      Ambuja Cements up 3 percent

      The company will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other means on Sept 16

    • September 14, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

      Ami Organics gains 2 percent after Plutus Wealth Management acquires additional stake in co

      Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired additional 9,53,420 shares or 2.6 percent stake in the company, and Small Cap World Fund Inc bought fresh 15,96,540 shares or 4.38 percent stake in the firm at an average price of Rs 1,037.25 per share. Promoter Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia sold three lakh shares each at same price, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold three lakh shares and 10 lakh shares respectively at the same price.​

