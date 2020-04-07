App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manali Petro share price surges 16% after resumption of Propylene Glycol production

Operations have been shut since March 27 following the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Manali Petrochemicals jumped more than 16 percent intraday on April 7 after the company resumed production of Propylene Glycol at both its plants.

The stock price jumped more than 18 percent in the last three days and was quoting at Rs 12, up Rs 1.71, or 16.62 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 12.10 and an intraday low of Rs 11.50.

The plant operations have been shut down from March 27, 2020 on account of the 21-day lockdown to break the chain of the coronavirus infections.

Close

It was trading with volumes of 17,164 shares, compared to its five day average of 20,941 shares, a decrease of 18.04 percent.

 

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Manali Petro

