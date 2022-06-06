English
    Lemon Tree Hotels: Key beneficiary of industry upcycle

    Corporate demand, which is the key for LMNT, has picked up significantly, with business events and conferences in full swing

    Bharat Gianani
    June 06, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Lemon Tree Hotels | CMP: Rs 70.55 | The share spiked 7 percent on June 2. CLSA has a buy rating on the stock and has raised target to Rs 80 per share. "FY23 guidance of 100% growth in revenue and EBITDA margin of 50% adding that recovery in corporate demand is the key," it said.

    The Q4FY22 performance of Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 69; Market Cap: Rs 5,439 crore) was affected by the Omicron wave of COVID-19. However, once the infections receded, LMNT swiftly recovered. April and May 2022 witnessed strong trends, with average room rates (ARRs) crossing the pre-COVID levels. Corporate demand, which is the key for LMNT, has picked up significantly, with business events and conferences in full swing. Demand-supply dynamics are expected to remain favourable in the medium term, and this...

