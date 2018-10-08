App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen & Toubro has target of Rs 1,894: AnandRathi

On profitability front, the company's consolidated operating margins stood 16.2 percent in Q1-FY19 at Rs 45,683 million as against 14.6 percent at Rs 34,693 million in Q1-FY18.

Larsen & Toubro has reported a growth of 18.8 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 2,82,835 million in Q1-FY19 as against Rs 2,38,109 million in Q1-FY18.

On profitability front, the company’s consolidated operating margins stood 16.2 percent in Q1-FY19 at Rs 45,683 million as against 14.6 percent at Rs 34,693 million in Q1-FY18, an improvement of ~160 basis points. The PAT margins for the company stood at 4.3 percent for the quarter at Rs 12,148 million as against 3.7 percent at Rs 8,925 million in Q1-FY18.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:44 am

