Larsen & Toubro has target of Rs 1,894: AnandRathi

On profitability front, the company’s consolidated operating margins stood 16.2 percent in Q1-FY19 at Rs 45,683 million as against 14.6 percent at Rs 34,693 million in Q1-FY18.
AnandRathi
Larsen & Toubro has reported a growth of 18.8 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 2,82,835 million in Q1-FY19 as against Rs 2,38,109 million in Q1-FY18.
On profitability front, the company’s consolidated operating margins stood 16.2 percent in Q1-FY19 at Rs 45,683 million as against 14.6 percent at Rs 34,693 million in Q1-FY18, an improvement of ~160 basis points. The PAT margins for the company stood at 4.3 percent for the quarter at Rs 12,148 million as against 3.7 percent at Rs 8,925 million in Q1-FY18.