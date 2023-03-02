Kilburn Engineering spikes 5%, hits 52-week high after bagging orders worth Rs 82.74 crore

Kilburn Engineering has received orders including rotary calciners with accessories for intermediates of active pharmaceutical ingredients worth Rs 68.60 crore, along with other orders

Kilburn Engineering's share price jumped 5 percent in afternoon session on March 2 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 82.74 crore.

The company has received orders including rotary calciners with accessories for intermediates of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) worth Rs 68.60 crore. The firm also bagged orders for vibrating fluid bed dryer for tea industry, fluidized bed dryer, paddle dryers and coolers and spares and service orders amounting to Rs 14.14 crore, Kilburn Engineering said in an exchange filing.

At 1:57 p.m., Kilburn Engineering was quoting at Rs 99.84, up Rs 4.68, or 4.92 percent on the BSE, hitting 52-week high in the process. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 99.91 and an intraday low of Rs 94.70.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 346,787 shares, compared to its five-day average of 198,853 shares, an increase of 74.39 percent.

The company reported quarterly net profit at Rs 7.50 crore in December 2022 quarter, up 1,049.37 percent from Rs 0.79 crore in December 2021. Its net sales came in at Rs 53.82 crore in December 2022, gaining 130.2 percent from Rs 23.38 crore in December 2021.

Kilburn Engineering specialises in process design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of various critically customized process equipment for diverse applications.