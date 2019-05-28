JBM Auto jumps 5% on better Q4 show

Shares of JBM Auto gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported better numbers in the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4 consolidated net profit rose 13.4 percent at Rs 23 crore against Rs 20.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 7.8% at Rs 482.5 crore versus Rs 447.5 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was down 4.8 percent at Rs 55.6 crore, while margin was at 11.5 percent.

Other income of the company stood at Rs 7 crore against Rs 1 crore.

The board recommended the dividend on equity shares of the company at 45 percent (Rs 2.25) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

At 13:32 hrs JBM Auto was quoting at Rs 264.70, up Rs 8.60, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.