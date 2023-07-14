Inflame Appliances Ltd’s shares gains 4% after bulk deals

The company plans to raise up to Rs 18.41 crore Via Convertible Warrants.

Inflame Appliances Ltd’s shares surged over 4 percent on July 14, after bulk deals were reported in counters of the stock.

On July 13, Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd did a bulk purchase of 40,250 shares in Inflame Appliances at an average price of Rs 585 per share.

Inflame Appliances, is a prominent manufacturer of LPG stoves, cooktops and sheet metal components. The present facilities at Inflame include a metal pressing unit and producing metal cooktops, glass cooktops, built-in hobs and chimneys.

Recently, Inflame Appliances Ltd bagged an order for 3650 Chimneys from LIVPURE Pvt Ltd, Haryana amounting to Rs. 1.95 crores, thereby expanding its customer base. The company plans to raise up to Rs 18.41 crore Via Convertible Warrants.

