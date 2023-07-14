English
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall St, Asian markets gain on soft US producer inflation; GIFT Nifty flat

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: U.S. producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, further evidence that the economy had entered a period of disinflation even as the labor market remains tight. U.S. stocks extended recent gains to end higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising more than 1% for a second straight day, as data showed the annual increase in U.S. producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years. Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Friday after more inflation data out from the U.S. came in softer than expected, raising optimism that inflation could come down without weakening the labor market.

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall St, Asian markets gain on soft US producer inflation; GIFT Nifty flat
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 14, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      The Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. During the first half, it opened the gap up and also broke out of the seven days on the upside, however, as the day progressed it faced selling pressure at higher levels and sold off. It has come back in the range indicating a breakout failure. The Nifty is likely to consolidate in the range of 19300 – 19570 and until this range is decisively breached on either side we can expect the sideways price action to continue. Overall, the trend is positive, and Nifty is undergoing time-wise correction. The crucial support zone stands at 19360 – 19320 while the resistance zone is placed at 19550 – 19570.

      As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, the Index continued to correct and traded in a downward-sloping channel. It has now reached the lower end of that channel and also the 50% Fibonacci retracement level (44600) which should attract buying interest. We expect the Bank Nifty to start recovering as it has now reached a crucial support zone. On the upside initially, we expect it to target 45000.

    • July 14, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

      Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:

      Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 7.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,550.50 level.

    • July 14, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    • July 14, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Angel One posts 22% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 221 crore on market share gain

      Angel One's consolidated profit rose 21.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 220.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, compared with Rs 181.5 crore a year ago, on the back of strong client addition.

      The company's revenue from operations grew 18.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 807.5 crore from Rs 682 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margins saw a slight uptick from 39.1 percent to 39.7 percent during the same period.

      However, topline and bottom line fell 2 percent and 17 percent, respectively, on a sequential basis.

      Along with the financial results, the stock broking firm also declared first interim dividend for FY24 at Rs 9.25 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs 10. Read More

    • July 14, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Dollar at 15-month low as easing inflation firms rate peak bets

      The dollar hovered at 15-month lows on Friday after a steep dive overnight, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

      The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71 in early Asian hours, its lowest since April 2022. The index is on course for its worst week since November.

      U.S. producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, a day after consumer prices rose modestly last month as evidence mounts that the world's largest economy had entered a phase of easing inflation.

    • July 14, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Wipro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 2,870 crore, misses estimates

      IT services firm Wipro on July 13 reported 11.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 6.6 percent due to decline in all major financial metrics.

      Wipro's standalone net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 2,870 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 2,976 crore for this quarter. The Bengaluru-based IT services major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,563 crore in the year-ago period.

      Revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent YoY at Rs 22,831 crore as compared to Rs 21,528 crore in Q1FY23, missing estimates of Rs Rs 23,014 crore.

      The decline in revenue was expected primarily due to persistent weakness in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical as well as its higher exposure to consulting at a time that discretionary spends have fallen. Read More

    • July 14, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Utkarsh Small Finance IPO oversubscribes 16.2 times

      The Rs 500 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance was oversubscribed 16.2 times, with the retail portion being subscribed 36.66 times on Day 2.

      The issue was oversubscribed 4.73 times on the first day of bidding, with all segments fully subscribed.

      Utkarsh Small Finance has been on a solid growth path over the past four years with its loan book growing in excess of 30 percent between FY19 and FY23. This is in line with the growth posted by other small finance banks of similar size.

    • July 14, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST
    • July 14, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Domestic passenger traffic up 18.8% on year, 5.5% fall from May

      India's domestic air traffic in June rose 18.8 percent compared to the same month last year. Domestic airlines carried 1.24 crore passengers in June, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 13 shows.

      However, domestic air traffic in June fell 5.5 percent compared to May when airlines carried 1.32 crore passengers. Air traffic has seen a considerable jump from pre-Covid levels. In June 2019, domestic airlines carried only 1.20 crore passengers.

      June marks the fourth straight month when domestic air traffic in India has surpassed pre-COVID levels in India.

    • July 14, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Sensex Today | US producer inflation muted; labor market still tight

      U.S. producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, further evidence that the economy had entered a period of disinflation even as the labor market remains tight.

      The report from the Labor Department on Thursday followed news on Wednesday that consumer prices rose slightly in June. The run of softer inflation readings likely will push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s.

      The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates later this month after holding them steady in June.

      The producer price index for final demand nudged up 0.1% last month. Data for May was revised to show the PPI falling 0.4% instead of the previously reported 0.3%.

      In the 12 months through June, the PPI climbed 0.1%. That was the smallest year-on-year gain since August 2020 and followed a 0.9% increase in May.

      Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2% on the month and advance 0.4% on a year-on-year basis.

    • July 14, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
    • July 14, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asian Markets trade higher with Kospi up 1%, Hang Seng, Taiwan up 0.5% each

      Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Friday after more inflation data out from the U.S. came in softer than expected, raising optimism that inflation could come down without weakening the labor market.

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

