IndusInd Bank adds 2% on NCLT nod for merger with BFIL

At 1259 hrs, IndusInd Bank was quoting Rs 1686.75, up 1.94 percent on the BSE.
Shares of IndusInd Bank added nearly 2 percent intraday on April 24 after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reportedly approved merger with Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL).
According to a report in The Economic Times, the merger will be completed within 2-4 weeks.
Post-merger, BFIL will become a subsidiary of the private lender.
The share of the bank touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,037.90 and 52-week low of Rs 1,333.90 on August 3, 2018 and October 31, 2018, respectively.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 01:16 pm