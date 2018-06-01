Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab down; HDFC Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.28 percent at USD 18.19 and Wipro gained 1.10 percent at USD 4.60.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 1.64 percent at USD 8.39 and HDFC Bank gained 1.19 percent at USD 106.42.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1 percent at USD 20.88 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.62 percent at USD 28.49.