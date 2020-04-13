In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Gulf Oil Lubricants, SRF, Godrej Consumer, CSB Bank

HDFC | JK Paper | Godrej Consumer Products | Piramal Enterprises | ITI | IndiGrid | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Shakthi Finance | SMS Pharmaceuticals | VST Tillers are among some of the stocks which are in news today.
stocks which are in news today.
HDFC | The People’s Bank of China purchased 1.75 crore shares in HDFC Ltd, possibly in the March quarter. The Chinese Central Bank has bought 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent of the shareholding, according to exchange data.
Dr Reddy's Labs | API manufacturing plant 5 at Miryalaguda, Telangana received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA. (Image: Moneycontrol)
ITI | Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and ITI likely to ink a deal soon to produce portable ventilators after COVID-19. (Image: itiltd.in)
SMS Pharmaceuticals | USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market. (Image: smspharma.com)
OnMobile Global | Board approved proposal for buyback of shares upto 1,93,21,429 for amount upto Rs 54.10 crore. (Image: onmobile.com)
VST Tillers | Power tillers sales in March down 58.6% to 1,585 units, tractors sales down 60.6% to 390 units YoY. (Image: vsttractors.com)
CSB Bank | CRISIL assigned A1+ rating to proposed issue of Rs 2,000 crore each of certificate of deposits and short term fixed deposits programme. (Image: csb.co.in)
Piramal Enterprises | Arundhati Bhattacharya resigned as Independent Director, and to take role as Chairperson and CEO in another company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank | D Krishnakumar resigned as Vice President & Chief Risk Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol)
National Fertilizers | ICRA downgraded rating on long term-CC limits and term loans to AA- from AA and also revised outlook to stable from negative. (Image: Reuters)
Godrej Consumer Products | Company will report around high teens India revenue decline in January-March quarter and sees consolidated sales declining around low double digit in rupee terms for Q4. (Image: Moneycontrol)
IndiGrid | Company looks to acquire Rs 1,080 crore transmission project and intends to add solar energy in the portfolio. (Image: indigrid.co.in)
SRF | Few plants belonging to essential goods value chain in Dahej Chemicals Complex, Gujarat resumed operations. (Image: srf.com)
Sakthi Finance | ICRA placed ratings of programmes / debt instruments 'under watch with developing implications'. (Image: sakthifinance.com)
Gulf Oil Lubricants | Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY20. (Image: gulfoilindia.com)
JK Paper | CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating at AA-/Stable for company's bank facilities. (Image: jkpaper.com)
Godawari Power & Ispat | Company resumed partial operations by commencing mining operations in Ari Dongri iron ore mines.
Cadila Healthcare | Zydus receeived tentative approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin tablets, antidiabetic drug.
Chalet Hotels | India Ratings reaffirmed rating at BBB+ and A2+ for the term loans & fund based working capital limits and the non-fund based working capital limits respectively. The outlook which was positive earlier has been placed on 'Rating Watch Negative'.
ICICI Lombard | Company, Flipkart and Go Digit General Insurance come together to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance policies.
IDFC First Bank | CRISIL assigned FAAA/Stable rating to fixed deposit program of Rs 50,000 crore.
KSB | Company launched CHTRa, a heavy duty API pump handling petroleum, petro chemical and water transfer.
GMR Infra | Company says GMR Airports received letter of award for development and operations of Bhogapuram airport.
Jubilant Life Sciences | CRISIL assigned long term rating at AA and placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' for total bank loan facilities.
Transgene Biotek | Company received Certificate of Patent from Australia for novel oral delivery platform technology that delivers different biologically active ingredients.
Tech Mahindra: After modification, company will acquire 51% of Cerium Systems upfront for enterprise value upto Rs 245 crore and balance 49% will be acquired over the next 3 years.
Sterling and Wilson Solar | India Ratings withdrew ratings on Rs 300 crore commercial paper as company has fully repaid CPs.
Axis Bank | MF in March quarter raised stake to 20.51% (from 18.89% QoQ), insurance companies to 2.21% (from 1.93%), but FPIs reduced to 45.49% (from 48.35%).
Future Consumer | Company appointed Sailesh Kedawat as the Chief Financial Officer.
Motherson Sumi | Company is desirous of offering Rated, Secured, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) aggregating Rs. 500 crore in one or more tranches.
SBI Cards | MFs raised stake in March quarter to 3.04% (from 1.60% before listing), FPIs to 4.07% (from 3.53%).
First Published on Apr 13, 2020 08:13 am