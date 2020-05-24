In Pics | Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Cipla | Share price was up 12 percent after the company received final approval from the US health regulator for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate nasal spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches. An Abbreviated New Drug Application is an application for a US generic drug approval for an existing licensed medication or approved drug. This is Cipla's first ANDA approval for a nasal spray. It is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of migraine headaches with or without aura. The company declared a profit after tax of Rs 246 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 33 percent YoY from Rs 367.20 crore. The company’s revenue was at Rs 4,302 crore, a 0.6 percent decline compared to Rs 4,403.98 crore in the corresponding period last year. At the operating level, Cipla's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 34.1 percent to Rs 633.52 crore and the margin contracted 735 basis points to 14.47 percent compared to year-ago.