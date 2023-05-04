Home First Finance – A good bet to build investing plinth in affordable housing

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key Highlights: Healthy growth in loan Book NIM compression likely in the medium term Asset quality strengthens further Technology to be a key driver for cost optimisation Diversified borrowing mix Valuation reasonable considering the strong earnings growth Home First Finance (CMP: Rs 708; M Cap: Rs 6,240 crore) posted strong earnings in FY23 with net profit rising over 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of a strong growth in asset under management (AUM). The lender also saw an improvement in asset quality and higher return ratios...