Hold Yes Bank; target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Yes Bank

Q3 numbers are a mixed bag, with strong operational performance, stable NIMs but asset quality weakened. Net of one large account, Asset quality performance was better. Capital raising plans and near-term strategy remain key overhangs for the bank.

Outlook

We maintain Hold rating on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 245.

