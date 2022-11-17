Hold TeamLease; target of Rs 2540: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease

TeamLease Ltd (TLL) is one of the leading providers of human resource services in the organised segment with ~6% share in flexi staffing. Employment services include temporary staffing solutions, IT staffing, regulatory consultancy for labour law compliance and training & skills • Net debt free and healthy double digit RoCE (>14%) key positives.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value TeamLease at Rs 2540 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.

TeamLease - 14 -11-2022 - icici