    Hold TeamLease; target of Rs 2540: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TeamLease with a target price of Rs 2540 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease


    TeamLease Ltd (TLL) is one of the leading providers of human resource services in the organised segment with ~6% share in flexi staffing. Employment services include temporary staffing solutions, IT staffing, regulatory consultancy for labour law compliance and training & skills • Net debt free and healthy double digit RoCE (>14%) key positives.


    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value TeamLease at Rs 2540 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.


    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:45 pm