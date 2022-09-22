English
    Hold Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 2075: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Swaraj Engines with a target price of Rs 2075 in its research report dated September 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 22, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines


    Swaraj Engines (SEL) is involved in manufacturing diesel engines (20- 85 hp) for M&M’s Swaraj brand of tractors. Installed capacity - 1.5 lakh units (FY22). Steady ~10% compounding of revenues, EBITDA, PAT over past five years • Net cash positive b/s; consistent cash flow generation; highly capital efficient player with history of >30% return ratios & high dividend payouts.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating tracking muted growth prospects in tractor space on high base of FY21 and await structural positives before turning positive. Upgrading our estimates, we now value SEL at Rs 2,075 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS of ~Rs 115/share (earlier target price Rs 1,680).


    At 16:01 hrs Swaraj Engines was quoting at Rs 1,786.45, down Rs 30.85, or 1.70 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,824.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,771.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 2,665 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,748 shares, an increase of 52.48 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 7.22 percent or Rs 122.45 at Rs 1,817.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,960.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,292.55 on 21 September, 2022 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 8.85 percent below its 52-week high and 38.21 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,169.55 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Swaraj Engines - 220922 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Swaraj Engines
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 05:45 pm
