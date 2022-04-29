English
    Hold Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1680: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Swaraj Engines with a target price of Rs 1680 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines


    Swaraj Engines (SEL) is involved in manufacturing diesel engines for M&M’s Swaraj brand of tractors. It is headquartered at Mohali (Punjab). Steady ~10% compounding of revenues, EBITDA, PAT over past five years • Net cash positive b/s; consistent cash flow generation; highly capital efficient player with history of >30% return ratios & high dividend pay-outs.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating tracking muted growth prospects in tractor space on high base of FY21 amid high dividend payout & resulting yields (~5%). Rolling over our valuations to FY24E, we now value SEL at Rs 1,680 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS of ~Rs112/share (earlier target price Rs 1,720).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:41 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.