    Hold Shree Digvijay Cement; target of Rs 78: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Shree Digvijay Cement with a target price of Rs 78 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Shree Digvijay Cement


    Shree Digvijay Cement Company Limited (SDCCL) reported weak set of numbers in Q3FY22 especially on the operational front. Net Revenue grew by 5.6% YoY, however declined by 1.5% QOQ to INR 1516 mn above our expectation of INR 1200 mn . Topline growth on YOY basis was mainly due to rise in realization/tonne. Sales volume de grew by 4.7% YoY, and 2.7 Q0Q to 2.87 lakh tonnes in line our expectation of 2.70 lakh tonnes. Volume was impacted amid lower demand and also plant shut down in quarter. Realization /tonne grew by 10.8% YoY and 1.3% QoQ to INR 5282 above our expectation of INR 4000. Company managed to achieve good realization growth amid improved blended portfolio along with consumption of alternate fuel. EBIDTA declined by 29% YoY and 31% QoQ to INR 191 mn below our expectation of INR 198 mn, EBIDTA margin contracted by 622bps YoY, and 533 bps QoQ to 12.6%. Operating cost increased substantially by 12.5% YoY and 8.9% QoQ to INR 1062 led by high fuel and transportation cost beside this muted topline growth led by plant shutdown and low demand also impacted the margins. EBIDTA /tonne declined by 26% YoY & and 29% QoQ to INR 666 in line with our expectation of INR 660.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at a EV/EBIDTA multiple of 4.3x to its FY24E EBIDTA of INR 1981 mn to arrive at a target price of INR 78 which gives potential upside of 9.9%% from current level.

    Close

    At 16:00 hrs Shree Digvijay Cement Company was quoting at Rs 72.75, down Rs 0.65, or 0.89 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 74.70 and an intraday low of Rs 72.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 16,624 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 54,305 shares, a decrease of -69.39 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.09 percent or Rs 1.50 at Rs 73.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 97.70 and 52-week low Rs 55.50 on 29 July, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 25.54 percent below its 52-week high and 31.08 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,046.55 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #Shree Digvijay Cement
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:45 pm
