you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 22,710 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended Hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 22,710 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement’s 1QFY21 revenue declined 24.9% YoY (down 27.4% QoQ) to INR 2,480 Cr, as sales volume was muted on account of nationwide lockdown. EBITDA declined 27.4% YoY (down 34.9% QoQ) to INR 688 Cr. EBITDA margin contracted by 95bps YoY to 27.7% in 1QFY21 from 28.7% in corresponding quarter last year. On QoQ basis, EBITDA margin contracted 320 bps from 30.9% in 4QFY20. Net Profit for the quarter de-grew 13.2% YoY (down 38.5% QoQ) to INR 330 Cr while Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded 179 bps YoY to 13.3% (down 240 bps QoQ).



Outlook


We expect better demand recovery going forward and hence we have raised our target EV/EBITDA multiple to 19.5x (earlier 19.0x) on FY22E EBITDA of INR 4,123 Cr (previously 3,766 Cr) and arrive at a revised Target Price of INR 22,710 per share; an upside potential of 6.9% over CMP. Accordingly, we assign an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Shree Cement.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Hold #KRChoksey #Recommendations #Shree Cement

