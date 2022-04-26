English
    Hold Saregama India; target of Rs 489: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Saregama India with a target price of Rs 489 in its research report dat April 26, 2022.

    April 26, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India


    Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label owning ~1.3 lakh songs across various languages, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television. Apart from music, it is also into TV serials /(Tamil) and creates low budget films as well as web series for OTT platforms through Yoodlee Films.


    Outlook


    Keeping our estimates unchanged, we value Saregama at stock split adjusted target price of Rs 489, at 40x FY24 P/E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Saregama India
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:01 pm
