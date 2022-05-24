English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Ramco Cements; target of Rs 770: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Ramco Cements


    Ramco’s Q4FY22 EBITDA declined 34% YoY but increased 28% QoQ to Rs3bn, in line with our estimate as better-than-expected realization was offset by higher-thanexpected cost/ton. Blended EBITDA/ton declined 34% YoY to Rs925 (Emkay est. - Rs900). Ramco has started trial run production at 2.25mt clinker capacity in Kurnool, AP, in May’22. It is likely to commission a 1mt grinding unit and 6MW WHRS by Jun’22.


    Outlook


    Factoring in higher input cost inflation, we cut our FY23-24 EBITDA estimates by 3- 5% and reduce our TP to Rs770 (earlier Rs800). Our-DCF based TP implies 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 12x. Maintain Hold.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Ramco Cements #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.