    Hold Ramco Cements; target of Rs 704: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 704 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Ramco Cements


    Ramco Cement Limited reported weak set of numbers in Q4FY22 Revenue from Operations grew by 4.8% YoY, and 10.3% QoQ to INR 17091 mn below our estimate INR 19971 mn. Sales Volume declined by 6% YoY and remain flat Q0Q to 3.0 MMT below our estimate of 3,9 MMT. Volumes were impacted owing to weak pricing and subdued demand Realization/tonne grew by 11.8% YoY and 10.3% QoQ to INR 5697 above our expectation of INR 5121. EBIDTA declined by 34% YoY and grew by 27% QoQ to INR 2950 mn below our estimates of INR 3272 mn. EBIDTA margin contracted by 1028 bps YoY and grew by 236 bps QoQ to 17.3%. Pressure on EBIDTA margin was mainly due to sharp increase in raw material fuel prices lower than expected volumes also put pressure on margin EBIDTA /ton declined by 30% YoY and grew by 27% QoQ to INR 983 above our expectation of INR 839. Owing to better than expected realization EBIDTA/ton came better than our estimate.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at 9 (x) EV/EBIDTA to its FY24E EBIDTA of INR 20991 Mn to arrive at a target price of INR 704 and we maintain Hold rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Ramco Cements #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 08:44 pm
