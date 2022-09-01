English
    Hold Procter and Gamble Health; target of Rs 4500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Procter and Gamble Health with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated August 30, 2022.

    September 01, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Procter and Gamble Health


    Procter & Gamble Health is a leading pharma cum OTC company with key focus on vitamins, minerals, supplement (VMS) category. It has legacy brands in the VMS category like Neurobion Forte, Polybion, Evion (all vitamins), Livogen (iron supplement), Nasivion (nasal decongestant), Seven Seas (vitamin- substitute for malt based health drinks) • The company was earlier known as Merck Ltd and was part of Merck KGaA, Germany. In 2018, it (as a consumer health business) was acquired by P&G.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD on the stock as we look for above-average traction in core VMS portfolio as well as maintaining momentum in non-core brands. Valued at Rs 4500 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 140.6.

    At 14:07 hrs Procter & Gamble Health was quoting at Rs 4,217.60, up Rs 11.10, or 0.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,229.70 and an intraday low of Rs 4,177.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 287 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 428 shares, a decrease of -33.01 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.84 percent or Rs 35.20 at Rs 4,206.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,850.00 and 52-week low Rs 3,925.30 on 05 October, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.9 percent below its 52-week high and 7.45 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,000.96 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 1, 2022 02:13 pm
