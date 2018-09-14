App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 01:19 PM IST

Hold Orient Refractories; target of Rs 230: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Orient Refractories with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated September 11, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Orient Refractories


Our detailed interaction with Orient Refractories (ORL) & RHI Magnesita management on the side-lines of ORL AGM pointed towards i) increased focus of the group in transitioning to a bigger entity in India with substantial market share, ii) addition of production capability for meeting both domestic and export demand and iii) reduction in margins from a high base of FY18 at both ORL and RHI India led by RM cost inflation. Revenue growth is expected to remain solid but earnings growth would be lower due to normalisation of margins.


Outlook


Though we remain structurally positive on ORL led by best in class capital as well as operational costs, strong local management, MNC parentage and strong return ratios but recent sharp re-rating caps upside. Maintain Hold with an unchanged TP of Rs230.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 14, 2018 01:19 pm

tags #Centrum #Hold #Orient Refractories #Recommendations

