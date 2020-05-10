App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated May 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Technologies (NIITT) reported 2.3% QoQ growth in dollar revenues mainly led by insurance vertical and Wishworks, partially offset by 4.7% QoQ decline in the travel vertical. The fresh order book remains in the range of $180 million. The QoQ dip in the fresh order book was mainly due to the higher base in the last quarter. Digital revenues increased 8.0% QoQ & 42.1% YoY and now accounts for 38% of total revenues. The company is in the process of changing its name to Coforge Ltd.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1330 per share (15x P/E on FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 10, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

