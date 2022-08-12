English
    Hold NCC: target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NCC with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


    NCC is one of the leading construction companies in India with a presence across varied verticals of infrastructure space such as buildings, roads, water, mining and electrical. Standalone order book is robust at Rs 37.838 crore. Well-diversified order backlog, robust execution capabilities and strong focus on debt reduction, working capital to characterise NCC over next few years.


    Outlook


    While strong execution traction is a positive surprise, we await stability in margins and consistency in leverage management. Thus, we maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value NCC at Rs 75/share (at 9x FY24 P/E).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:24 pm
