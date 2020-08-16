172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-ncc-target-of-rs-35-icici-direct-5707961.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NCC; target of Rs 35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NCC with a target price of Rs 35 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


NCC’s topline came in at Rs 1179 crore, down 46% YoY (albeit better than estimated 51% decline), impacted by slower execution amid the lockdown led restrictions and labour unavailability due to Covid-19. The consequent margin, at 9.8% (down 240 bps YoY), was driven by cost rationalisation in employee and admin costs. PAT came in at Rs 16.9 crore, aided by higher other income and tax credit of Rs 32 crore for FY19 tax assessment.



Outlook


We note that NCC is currently trading at attractive 6.4x FY22E P/E. However, we would turn constructive only when we see an improvement in execution. We maintain HOLD rating with a revised TP of Rs 35/share (4x FY22E EV/EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:54 am

