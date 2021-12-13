MARKET NEWS

Hold Minda Industries; target of Rs 1060: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Minda Industries with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated December 13, 2021.

December 13, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries


Minda Industries (MIL) is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player. FY21 segment mix – 4-W 53%, 2-W 47%; switches, lighting, castings, horns and seats comprised 28%, 22%, 12%, 10% and 10% of sales, respectively. History of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions & inorganic acquisitions.



Outlook


We are positive on the growth prospects at MIL but retain our HOLD rating on the stock amid rich valuations (trades at >40x P/E on FY24E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Minda Industries #Recommendations
first published: Dec 13, 2021 04:08 pm

