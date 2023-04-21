English
    Hold Mastek; target of Rs 1880: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 1880 in its research report dated April 21, 2023.

    April 21, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek

    Mastek Ltd (Mastek) offers data, apps, cloud services to public & private enterprise in the UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India. The company’s recent acquisition of Evosys has enabled Mastek to provide end-to-end solutions and improve margins from ~14% to 21% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

    Outlook

    We change our rating on the stock from REDUCE to HOLD. We value Mastek at Rs 1,880 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    first published: Apr 21, 2023 05:21 pm