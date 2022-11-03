English
    Hold Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated November 02, 2022.

    November 03, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem


    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochem (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, is a refining company. The company has total refining capacity of 15 MMTPA • ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals (OMPL), a subsidiary of MRPL, has been amalgamated with the company.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value MRPL at Rs 60/share i.e. ~0.7x FY24E BV.


    first published: Nov 3, 2022 10:56 pm