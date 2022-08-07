English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold KPR Mill; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on KPR Mill with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on KPR Mill


    KPR Mill is among select vertically integrated textile players in India (from yarn to garments) that has displayed consistent revenue growth and positive operating margin trajectory with strong return ratios. It is one of India’s largest knitted garment manufacturer with total capacity of 157 million pieces (post expansion) • Consistently, over the years, it has maintained ~18-20% margins with average RoCE of ~20% and D/E ratio of 0.4x.



    Outlook


    Order book traction for H2FY23 will be critical. Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value KPR at Rs 650 i.e. 25x FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KPR Mill - 040822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #KPR Mill #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 12:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.